RECIPE: Tom Yam Sea Bass

Barry Farley, head banqueting chef at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, in Mellor, shares his recipe for the perfect Thai-style light summer dish – Tom Yam seabass.
TOM YAM SEABASS
Makes 4
INGREDIENTS
4 x 6oz fillets of seabass (pin boned, trimmed and de-scaled)
Sesame oil
10g fresh coriander leaf
10g finely chopped ginger
80g sugar snap peas
80g pak choi
80g fine green beans
80g Chinese leaf
80g tender stem broccoli
80g carrot
40g spring onions
4tblsp good quality Tom Yam paste
Water to mix
40g leeks – cut very finely
METHOD
1. Cut all vegetables into matchstick size sticks except broccoli which can be cut up to leave flower head on
2. Mix the Tom Yam Paste with water and cook to a sauce like consistency
3. Coat the leeks in a little flour and deep fry in oil at approximately 120 degrees until crispy but still green
4. Reserve for presentation
5. Place the bass onto a piece of greaseproof paper and then onto a piece of tinfoil
6. Sprinkle the bass with a little sesame oil, a little of the ginger, some of the coriander and a tablespoon of water and season
7. Wrap the bass up and crimp the edges of the foil to make a parcel and place into a pre heated oven at 160 degrees for approximately 8 to 10 minutes
8. Meanwhile, in a large frying pan or wok, fry the vegetables in sesame oil with the remaining ginger and coriander and cook until “al-dente”
9. Add the Tom Yam sauce and bring to the boil quickly
TO FINISH
1. Place the vegetable mix into the bottom of a bowl or plate
2. Top with the seabass fillets
3. Place the leeks on top of the bass