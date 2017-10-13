S2S Fest takes you on a Journey Through Dance Music

Some of the biggest names in dance music will be stopping off in Preston for the S2S Festival on Saturday, October 28.

Billed as a Journey Through Dance Music, Preston Guild Hall will be turned into two arenas, with music also being played on a special terrace. And artists like Judge Jules, Dave Pearce, K Klass and Rob Tissera will be on hand playing vocal house, club classics, old skool, bass and dance music. And performing live will be Crystal Waters, Alison Limerick and Karen Harding.

With the music spread over three rooms, there will be something to interest everyone, and it will run from 6pm until 6am.

VIP tickets have already sold out for the event, and only the last few tickets are available, showing how immensely popular this will be. Get yours before it completely sells out from www.skiddle.com

You can also see the full line-up on the Skiddle website.