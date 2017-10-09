Sparkling wine sales fizzing in UK

Sparkling wine is becoming increasing popular in the UK, with sales up by 9% in the past year, new figures show.

More than 34 million gallons were sold in the financial year to March, up by 76% on five years ago, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young said.

Britons now have a taste for sparkling wines such as Italian prosecco and Spanish cava, which are cheaper than Champagne, said the report, adding that some bars and pubs now have prosecco on tap.

James Simmonds of UHY Hacker Young said: "Some of the best premium products can hold their own against Champagne in the tasting stakes and there is a huge variety of great sparkling wines available at price points which are roughly similar to still wines, so there's real strength in the market.

"English vineyards have established an impressive reputation at home and abroad for their fine sparkling wines, so this is a boon for the UK's home-grown industry."