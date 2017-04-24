Start the Train for London’s West End

A dream has come true for two Lancashire based musicians and writers - after impresario Michael Grade stepped in to back their musical.

Rick Guard and Phil Rice had made no secret of their ambitions to get topical musical “Stop The Train” staged in London’s West End.

Now, nearly three years since it premiered at Clitheroe’s Grand Theatre, the songwriting platinum winning duo, who first met at Runshaw College in Leyland, announced: “We have recently signed with West End and Broadway producers Lord Grade and Michael Linnit who will be producing the show for The West End and beyond.”

Jazz singer Rick, from Ribchester and musician Phil, from Chorley,continued: “Grade and Linnit are prolific and extremely successful producers with a pedigree of hit shows - ‘Sunset Boulevard’ with Glenn Close, West End and Broadway, ‘42nd Street’ which opened in the West End to a royal premiere and the production of ‘Carousel’ with Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins.”

They added: “We are extremely excited to be part of this illustrious roster and look forward to our show going into production.”

The duo thanked all who have supported the Train journey so far.

The musical, which follows a group of workers on a busy commuter train, stems from an idea Rick had while travelling on a train.

It is described as “A life affirming and uplifting dark comedy, wrapped in a twisting love story. It is a heady mix of songs, twists, tension and humour.”