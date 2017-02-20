The Guardian recommends...

Five things to do this week (February 21 - 26)

Survival Skills, Chorley, Saturday, February 25

Hone your survival skills - build your own den, have a go at fire-lighting and toast some bread or crumpets around the fire at Brinscall Woods near Lodge Bank from 2pm until 4pm. They provide all the materials - just dress appropriately. Admission is £3 per person (under 3s free) if booked in advance or £4 per person on the day. Find them on Facebook for more information.

Absolute Beginners Salsa Class, Adlington, Thursday, February 26

Held every Thursday at Gillies Mar Jan Dance School from 7.30pm, a salsa class for absolute beginners. Adults only class, with no partner required. No need to book. Tel: 01257 481988.

Hurst Grange Park Guided Walk, Penwortham, Wednesday, February 22

Meet at the car park on Hill Road, Penwortham. Rambles are expected to take around 2 to 3 hours. All start at 10am prompt. Suitable clothing, including sturdy footwear is essential.

Euxton Art and Craft Group, Euxton, Wednesday, February 22

If you have always fancied trying your hand at something crafty, give the Crafts and Coffee group at Euxton Library a go. It runs from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. Everybody welcome.

Ghost Seekers at Night, Leyland, Saturday, February 25

For some thrills and spills of the ghostly kind, why not try this ghost hunting event at The British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland from 8pm. Ticket only - £30. Contact Ian on 07491 111281.