The Guardian recommends...

There's a great choice of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble this week.

A Celebration of Simon & Garfunkel, Chorley, Friday, June 16

Singer songwriters Tim Chu and Ian Bailey will be performing at The Lancastrian at Chorley Town Hall from 7.30pm. Together they blend in their own unique way without falling into the tribute act category. Just two musicians performing some of Simon & Garfunkel’s classic songs in an intimate and relaxed way. Tickets £12, from Malcolm’s Musicland or online at www.ticketweb.co.uk

Music for a Summer’s Evening, Brindle, Saturday, June 17

The Rawstorne Singers will be performing a mixed programme of music at St James’ Church in Brindle, 7.30pm. Tickets are £7, with children under 14 free. Call 01772 462202 for tickets.

Our House, Chorley, until Saturday, June 17

CADOS is performing Our House at Chorley Little Theatre, featuring the greatest hits of the band Madness.​ The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £6. For more information visit www.chorleylittletheatre.com

Hoghton Tower Farmers' Market, Hoghton, Sunday, June 18

The Great Barn at Hoghton Tower hosts the popular Farmers’ Market from 10am until 2pm. Admission is £1 per car, 50p for pedestrians. House, Tea Room and Gardens also open.

Wildflower Walk, New Longton Brickcroft, Saturday, June 17

Meet at the Visitor Centre at Longton Brickcroft at 10am for a gentle stroll around the nature reserve looking and identifying wildflowers. No need to book, £1 per person payable on the day.