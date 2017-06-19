The Guardian recommends...

A great variety of events are taking place in Chorley this weekend...

Music at the Mansion: RELOADED, Bretherton, Saturday, June 24

From 11am to 8pm, with music throughout the day, raffle, children’s activities, crafta and more, why not head to Bank Hall in Bretherton for a fun family day out, listening to quality music from a range of acts - acapella to solo singers, duets, guitarists and eclectic bands. So take a blanket and set yourself up for the day. Register for your £5 tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/music-at-the-mansion-reloaded-registration-30259291355. Pre-registration advisable.

Picnic in the Park, Chorley, Sunday, June 25

Pack up your picnics, gather family and friends and check out Chorley’s Astley Park for an afternoon of free fun and entertainment as a popular children’s celebrity heads to the town’s annual Picnic in the Park event. ​ Chorley Council will bring a family stage show to the park between 12pm and 4pm with performances from various acts. Other attractions include face painters, balloon modellers, circus workshops, sports, games, orienteering challenges, arts and crafts, creature cuddles and more. This event is suitable for all the family. For more information call 01257 515151.

Meet the Gruffalo on Gruffalo Crumble Day, Chorley, Saturday, June 24

A very special, very tall and very hairy visitor is dropping in to the Ebb & Flo Bookshop on Gillibrand Street in Chorley - yes, it’s the Gruffalo! Book your place to meet the knobbly-kneed creature himself, join in with the story and activities based on the ‘Gruffalo Crumble’ cookbook and have some fun. Meet and Make sessions on the hour from 11am until 3pm. You will need a ticket for this event. Tickets are £5 for one adult and one child, available by calling 01257 262773.

A Taste of Chorley, Chorley, Saturday, June 24

A community food event for all the family held in the town centre. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm and there will be cooking demonstrations, food tasting, advice on healthy eating and more.

Classic Cars and Coffee Sunday, Hoghton, Sunday, June 25

Hoghton Tower invites all Classic Car owners and clubs to join them for a day of showing off!​ ​The event runs from 10am until 4pm. For more information visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk/