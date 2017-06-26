The Guardian recommends...

Here's the pick of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days:

Sausage, Beer and Barbecue, Chorley, Saturday, July 1

Scrumpy Pig and Barrica Wines are coming together for a celebration of international beers, ciders and gourmet sausages at Botany Bay in Chorley. The Sausage, Beer and Barbecue Festival is an exciting event where there will be a wide selection of beers and craft ales on offer from small local breweries, plus beers, ciders and sausages from around the world. Plus live music from Chorley’s very own acoustic musician, Brian Hobbs. The fun starts at 11am until 4pm and admission is free.

Manford’s Comedy Club, Chorley, Saturday, July 1

Go along and join three top comedians at Chorley Little Theatre, hand-picked by Jason Manford, for a great night of fun and laughter. It starts at 8pm and tickets are £12.50. To book visit www.chorleylittletheatre.com

Guided Ramble, Leyland, Wednesday, June 28

Meet on Worden Park car park in Leyland for a prompt 10am start. Rambles are expected to take around two to three hours. Suitable clothing and footwear is essential. Stiles and some uphill walking will be involved.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Chorley, Thursday, June 29

Chorley Little Theatre is showing the classic musical Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. The show starts at 1.30pm and tickets are £3. To book visit www.chorleylittletheatre.com

The Classic Van and Pickup Show, Leyland, Sunday, July 2

Vintage and classic vans of all types; pickup trucks from all eras; and a host of miracle minis in all their different forms. From 10am until 4.30pm at the British Commerical Vehicle Museum.