The Guardian recommends...

Leyland, Chorley and Hoghton are hosting some great events over the coming week:

Local History Walk, Leyland, Sunday, July 23

If you enjoy a bit of local history, head out on this local history walk with Dr David Hunt. This particular walk is being held in time to commemorate the 175th anniversary of the discovery of the Cuerdale Hoard. Strong footwear and suitable clothing is required for this three mile walk. Meet at St Leonard’s church car park, Cuerdale Lane, Walton le Dale. The walk starts promptly at 2pm. For more informaiton visit http://south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/ or call 01772 422041.

Alcohol Not Just a Drink, Leyland, Wednesday, July 19

Workshop with Sue Chisnall-Summer. Experiment and play with alcohol inks. ​​Runs from 10.30am until 3.30pm. Cost: £40. To book contact Avant Garden Centre on 01772 433777.

Freedom of the Borough Parade, Chorley, Saturday, July 22

Locals are being urged to head to Chorley town centre to watch the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment march in honour.​ The soldiers will begin their march at 12.30pm from St Thomas’s Square.

As You Like It, Hoghton, Sunday, July 23

Head to Hoghton Tower for a unique outdoor production of this Shakespeare play, performed by the HandleBards, the world’s first cycling theatre company. Starts at 7pm. Visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk

Gilly’s Classic Motorcycle Afternoon, Leyland, Friday, July 21

BBC Radio Lancashire’s John Gilmore presents this special live programme from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, surrounded by classic and vintage motorcycles. From 12pm until 4pm.