The Guardian recommends...

Five things to do this week:

Pond Dip and Minibeast Hunt, Longton, Wednesday, August 9

Head over to Longton Brickcroft Visitor Centre on Liverpool Road in Longton for a pond dip and minibeast hunt around the reserve. All equipment is provided. The event is suitable for ages over five and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Paths are suitable for wheelchairs and buggies. It starts at 10am. Booking is essential as places are limited. Admission is £2.



Farmyard Fun on the Markets, Chorley, Thursday, August 10

Go along to meet and pet some animals from the farm who are visiting Chorley Covered Market. The event is free and is suitible for children of all ages. It’s on between 10am and 4pm.



Guided Ramble, Much Hoole, Wednesday, August 9

Meet at St Michaels Church on Liverpool Old Road for this free guided ramble of three to six miles long. Starts at 10am prompt. Suitable footwear, including sturdy footwear is essential.



The Story of Leyland, Leyland, Saturday, August 12

This illustrated talk tells of how a rustic village in the pocket of the Farington family for generations, evolved into the industrial powerhouse. It starts at 11am at South Ribble Museum and Exhibition Centre.



Health Walk, Leyland, Thursday, August 10

A gentle walk to help you get fit and stay fit. All walks are free and last about an hour. This walk will take in Worden Park - meet at the noticeboard at the park end of the car park for a 1pm start