The Guardian recommends...

Here's a small selection of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming week:

PAID: Under the Market Roof, Chorley, Wednesday, October 11 until Saturday, October 21

Experience a new play performed on Chorley Covered Market at 8pm every evening. Under The Market Roof by Becky Prestwich is inspired by a series of interviews taken with those who work and shop on Chorley Market. ​Tickets are £10, available from Malcolm’s Musicland, Chapel Street, Chorley, tel 01257 264362. Please note there is no Sunday performance.

FREE: Model Railway Exhibition, Chorley, Saturday, October 14

Chorley Model Railway Society will be exhibiting their gauge model steam and diesel layout in an attempt to attract interested modelers to the society. ​It’s at Chorley Library from 10am until 3pm.

FREE: Fantasy and Fairy Tale Event, Buckshaw Village, Sunday, October 15

Buckshaw Village Community Centre is hosting an enchanting family event where you can meet and greet some popular faces, enjoy magical stalls and dress up.​​ Fancy dress is encouraged. From 1.30pm until 5.30pm.

FREE: Kingsfold Health Walk, Penwortham, Tuesday, October 10

All these health walks are approximately 2.5 miles in distance, at a gentle pace on suitable footpaths. Meet for a prompt 1pm start at Kingsfold Community Centre on Kingsfold Drive.

PAID: Hoghton Towers Farmers’ Market, Hoghton, Sunday, October 15

The Great Barn the popular Farmers’ Market from 10am until 2pm. Admission is £1 per car and 50p for pedestrians. A celebration of fresh ingredients grown or reared locally.