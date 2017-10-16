The Guardian recommends...

Lots going on in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming week:

PAID: Mushroom Walk and Fry Up, Brinscall, Sunday, October 22

Join foraging expert David Winnard from Discover the Wild on a fungal foray. ​They will be going on a woodland walk to find and identify edible mushrooms before returning to cook them up over the fire. David’s workshops are very popular so early booking is essential. Adults only event at £12 per person (plus booking fee). Dress appropriately. In Brinscall woods from 10am until 12pm. Visit www.skiddle.com to book.

PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Thursday, October 19

A monthly night where the worse you think you are at drawing, the more you’ll enjoy yourself! No experience required. £5 per session, includes all materials and refreshments. From 7pm until 9pm at The Alabaster Jar, Pall Mall, Chorley.

PAID: Hollinshead St URC Railway Show, Chorley, Saturday, October 21

Chorley and Dist MRC are holding a Model Railway Show at Hollinshead St URC with proceeds going towards the Church redevelopment. Admission is £1. Open from 10am until 4pm.

FREE: October Coffee Morning, Chorley, Saturday, October 21

The Community Centre Trust will be holding a Coffee Morning between 10am and 12pm at the Old School on Charter Lane.​ ​There will be tea, coffee, cakes, a quiz, a raffle and a book exchange.

PAID: Tree Walk, Longton, Saturday, October 21

A gentle walk around Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve looking at trees and identifying them. Walk will take about two hours. Cost is £2, payable on the day. Meet at Longton Brickcroft visitor centre at 10.30am.