The Guardian recommends...

There's a good variety of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.
PAID: Phil Wang, Chorley, Friday, November 3
Join Phil Wang at Chorley Little Theatre for an evening full of humor and laughter. Phil Wang is a 27-year old British Malaysian stand-up comedian. He has appeared on Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Would I Lie To You? The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £12. For more information visit http://www.chorleylittletheatre.com/chorleytheatre/
PAID: Craft and Chat, Chorley, Saturday, November 4
Learn new skills, meet new friends and create craftwork or presents. Series of six crafting sessions - starts with dreamcatchers. At The Harmony Club from 2pm. To book visit www.facebook.com/andreaandgerry/
PAID: Owl Pellet Dissection, Longton, Friday, November 3
Head to Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve to learn about owls and dissect their pellets to see what they have been eating. Indoor event suitable for over fives. Admission £2. Starts 10.30am.
PAID: The Swing Commanders, Chorley, Sunday, November 5
Chorley Little Theatre is the venue for The Swing Commanders, who perform a mix of 30s, 40s classics, boogie-woogie and more. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £11.
FREE: Chorley Handmade Market, Chorley, Saturday, November 4
There will be over 30 talented makers and food producers selling their wares from 11am until 4pm in The Lancastrian at Chorley Town Hall. Light refreshments will be available too.
