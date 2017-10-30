The Guardian recommends...

There's a good variety of events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming days.

PAID: Phil Wang, Chorley, Friday, November 3

Join Phil Wang at Chorley Little Theatre for an evening full of humor and laughter. Phil Wang is a 27-year old British Malaysian stand-up comedian. He has appeared on Have I Got News For You, Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Would I Lie To You? The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £12. For more information visit http://www.chorleylittletheatre.com/chorleytheatre/

PAID: Craft and Chat, Chorley, Saturday, November 4

Learn new skills, meet new friends and create craftwork or presents. Series of six crafting sessions - starts with dreamcatchers. At The Harmony Club from 2pm. To book visit www.facebook.com/andreaandgerry/

PAID: Owl Pellet Dissection, Longton, Friday, November 3

Head to Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve to learn about owls and dissect their pellets to see what they have been eating. Indoor event suitable for over fives. Admission £2. Starts 10.30am.

PAID: The Swing Commanders, Chorley, Sunday, November 5

Chorley Little Theatre is the venue for The Swing Commanders, who perform a mix of 30s, 40s classics, boogie-woogie and more. The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £11.

FREE: Chorley Handmade Market, Chorley, Saturday, November 4

There will be over 30 talented makers and food producers selling their wares from 11am until 4pm in The Lancastrian at Chorley Town Hall. Light refreshments will be available too.