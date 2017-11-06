The Guardian recommends...

Some great events happening in Chorley and South Ribble over the coming week.

PAID: Friends of Chorley Library - Comedy Night, Chorley, Wednesday, November 8

Why not head out for some midweek laughs and drinks at Chorley Library? Taking time out from national touring and TV apppearances, local comedian James Meehan and support acts will be performing live, from 7pm until 10pm. ​The Gin Bar will be back again too! Admission is £5 and all money raised will go to supporting Chorley Library and their future community events.

PAID: Can’t Draw Club, Chorley, Thursday, November 9

A monthly night where the worse you think you are at drawing, the more you’ll enjoy yourself! £5 per session, includes all materials. It’s at The Alabaster Jar from 7pm. Find out more at www.facebook.com/cantdrawclub

FREE: Moss Side Health Walk, Leyland, Thursday, November 9

These health walks are approximately two and a half miles in distance at a gentle pace on suitable footpaths. Meet at the end of Paradise Lane, off Dunkirk Lane, for a 1pm start.

PAID: LINK Strictly Social, Chorley, Saturday, November 11

We Remember Them is an evening of dancing to favourite war time tunes. There will also be the usual pop sequences, a touch of ballroom and modern jive. Doors open at 7.45pm at Chorley Town Hall. Admission £6.50 members; £7.50 guests.

PAID: Create and Craft with Driftwood, Chorley, Saturday, November 11

In this workshop you will work with driftwood. It’s at the Harmony Hub from 2pm. Admission: £20 (includes materials). Crafters must be aged 11+. To book email: team@followingthejoy.com