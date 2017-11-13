The Guardian recommends...

A busy weekend of events in Chorley and South Ribble:

PAID: Owls Family Woodland Experience, Chorley, Saturday, November 18

Owl themed walk through Brinscall woods, finishing up at the Wildwood Day’s site where Lancashire Hawks & Owls will be introducing you to the real thing. Find out all about these fascinating birds and get the opportunity to stroke, hold and have a photo with one. Runs from 2pm until 4pm. Tickets: £7 per person (including adults). Available only through www.skiddle.com

FREE: Christmas Lights Switch On, Chorley, Saturday, November 18

Take family and friends to Chorley town centre for the town’s spectacular Christmas lights switch on event.​ ​Various festive events start at 3pm, with the big switch on at 5pm.

FREE: Messy Church, Chorley, Saturday, November 18

Families are invited to the Old School Community Centre on Charter Lane, Charnock Richard, from 4.30pm until 6pm with their children, to take part in a variety of creative and crafty activities. Event is free.

FREE: Euxton Christmas Market, Euxton, Sunday, November 19

Euxton Parish Church Community Centre are hosting this event where there will be a variety of stalls with ideas for Christmas presents. Open from 1.30pm until 5.30pm. Admission free.

FREE: Free Guided Ramble, Whitestake, Wednesday, November 15

Meet at the Farmers Arms car park, Wham Lane, in Whitestake for a prompt 10am start. Suitable footwear and clothing essential. Call 01772 625625 for more information.