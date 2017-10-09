Chance to enjoy the magic of opera duo

The unique magic of Gilbert and Sullivan is now days away as Marton Operatic kick their annual show into shape.

And this year the ‘magic’ comes appropriately enough from The Sorcerer, in which the country village of Ploverleigh is thrown into hilarious confusion by means of a love potion in a teapot.

To add to the fun the society welcomes several newcomers to the stage with eight village children to work along side NODA award winning actress and singer, Clio Hedley, NODA award winning director Philip Walsh and NODA award winning musical director Margot Wright.

Helping to support the RNLI, it is a show for all the family.

To underline this – and to add to the village atmosphere of the story – there are eight children, some of them recruited from the school workshops which Marton Operatic have conducted at local schools for the past decade.

The Society has always welcomed children on to the stage in their Gilbert and Sullivan shows, but this is the largest number to date.

Performances are from Tuesday, October 10 to Friday, October 13 at 7.30pm and with a matinee only on Saturday, October 14 at 2.30pm at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham.