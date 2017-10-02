Chance to face up to fear

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is hosting a free ‘Face Your Fears’ day to help cure the UK of its deepest fears.

On October 10, ‘National Face Your Fears Day’, members of the public can experience up to four ‘fear’ trails where they will come face to face with some of the UK’s most common phobias.

Open from 10am until 5pm, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon will be holding free workshops, allowing people to overcome their fears of spiders, rats and confined spaces.

The sessions are free to attend and take place at the entrance of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon on Bank Hey Street or in the Hangman’s Tavern.

Those with a fear of heights can pay to experience the drop dead ride at the end of the Dungeon tour.

The event is suitable for adults as well as children aged eight and over.

Kenny Mew, Blackpool Tower general manager, said: “Halloween doesn’t just have to be about the spooks and scares. It’s also about embracing and overcoming phobias.

“We get dozens of requests every year from people wanting to overcome their deepest fears. National Face Your Fears Day seemed like the perfect opportunity to show our visitors that the UK’s most common phobias are nothing more than irrational.

“Hopefully this event will help the general public the next time they spot a spider or a furry friend in their house.”

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is open daily across October in the run up to Halloween. Details on opening hours can be found online.

Visit The Blackpool Tower Dungeon website: www.thedungeons.com/blackpool/en/