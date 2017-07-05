Comedy duo lined up for Guild Hall shows

There’s early warning of two comedy talents – one a giant of the stage, the other quickly gaining a huge following – coming to Preston next year, with the advice to act quickly as tickets are selling fast.

Award-winning comedian Sarah Millican is set to return to Preston Guild Hall on Sunday May 20, 2018.

Sarah is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast

A spokesman said: “Sarah is not a control freak, she’s a control enthusiast. Do you arrange the nights out? Are you in charge of passports on holiday? Then so are you!

“You’ll learn about Rescue Men, breaking wind in hospital pants, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.”

Also booked to appear on April 6 next year is Daliso Chaponda. Britain’s Got Talent and Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act comedian Daliso has announced his debut stand up tour for 2018 entitled ‘What The African Said…’

Tickets for Sarah Millican at the Guild Hall are £29. Tickets for Daliso Chopanda at The Charter Theatre are £16.50.

Contact Box Office on 01772 80 44 44 or go to www.prestonguildhall.com