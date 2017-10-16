Comedy isn’t just for the Bhoys

Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy is heading for Lowther Pavilion next week with his new autumn show – Make Something Great Again For Stronger Better Future Tomorrow Together.

Danny’s observational comedy regularly sells out shows.

He has built up a following in Australia, New Zealand and Canada, where he regularly tours record-breaking shows.

Danny began his stand up career in 1998. A year later he won the Daily Telegraph Open Mic Award, the biggest national competition in the UK for new comics.

In 2001, Danny debuted his first solo show at the Edinburgh Festival to audience enrapture and critical acclaim.

It takes place on October 18 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15.50.

· Call the box office on (01253) 794221.