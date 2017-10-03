Countdown to festive show at Lowther Pavilion

The countdown is on to pantomime time at Lowther Pavilion - oh yes it is!

Dick Whittington and his Cat will be coming to the Lytham stage from December 8 – and the cast have been out and about in Lowther Gardens to prepare for their seasonal run of performances.

A production company new to Lowther, Paul Holman Associates, is staging the panto there this year and the cast will include father and son comedy duo Keith and Ben Simmons as pirates Captain and Mate with musical theatre performer Danny Rogers as Idle Jack.

Paul Holman Associates has produced more than 350 pantomimes, musicals and children’s production in its 25-year history and is now considered to be one of the UK’s leading producers.

Producer Paul Holman said: “I am thrilled to be presenting the annual pantomime at the beautiful Lowther Pavilion and promise a sensational pantomime with contemporary comedy, music and choreography in one of the most traditional and loved pantomime titles.

“With father and son comedy duo Keith and Ben Simmons audiences will be wowed by stellar comedy routines and breath-taking showmanship.

“Danny Rogers is also sure to pack the perfect pantomime punch as the loveable Idle Jack and with a talented line-up, glittering props and scenery and some superb music and choreography lined-up we are set to deliver a sensational pantomime which truly has something for everyone.”

· Tickets are already on sale at Lowther for the panto run which extends to December 30, call (01253) 794221.