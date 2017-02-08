Double, double, toil and trouble at Thornton

Poulton Drama are bringing one of Shakespeare’s most famous works to Thornton Little Theatre.

Following on from their success in the professional Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Blackpool and Stratford last year, the award-winning drama group will be performing Macbeth between Wednesday, March 22 and Saturday, March 25.

There are 15 in the cast, with primary school teacher Anthony Henry playing the lead role.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, but Poulton Drama have also invited schools and colleges to come along at a special student and group rate.

Linda Hunter, social secretary at Poulton Drama, said: “We would be delighted to welcome students who may be studying Macbeth for English or drama exams, as well as those studying any of Shakespeare’s works. It is always such a wonderful experience to witness his words transferred to the live stage and the opportunities in this area are very rare.”

To book tickets, call 01253 200737 or book online at www.poultondrama.co.uk.

