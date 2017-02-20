First time lucky for Zmed and La Cage

The current UK tour of La Cage Aux Folles, which opens at Blackpool Opera House tomorrow night, presents two firsts.

It’s the first time the show has ever toured the country and it’s also the first time one of its stars has performed over here.

Adrian Zmed is one of Broadway’s biggest names, starring as Danny Zuko in Grease three times and also working with La Cage Aux Folles’ producer Bill Kenwright in Blood Brothers.

He’s also made a name for himself in TV and film, most notably acting opposite William Shatner in the 80’s hit TV show T.J. Hooker.

La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner, Albin, a drag artiste and the club’s star attraction.

This show-stopping score includes The Best of Times, Song on the Sand and the iconic I Am What I Am, which has since been recorded by musical legends Gloria Gaynor, Shirley Bassey and Tony Bennett.

Zmed plays Georges, in a role he has previously admired from afar.

He told The Gazette: “I’ve always looked at this role wondering if I’d be right for it but the more and more I do it, the more enjoy it. It’s a fun role and a wonderful show.

“I almost feel like Georges is the P.T. Barnum of the circus world. He has a three ring circus going constantly and he’s always juggling things to make sure everybody’s happy and everything is going right. But everything is going wrong, but in the end we all live happily ever after.

“The show is a throwback to the glamour days of Broadway, great costumes, great sets, grand numbers, and a great story.

“We must be doing something right because since we started the tour, we’ve had a standing ovation every night.”

His on-stage partner Albin is played by former Eastenders actor John Partridge, somebody he is very fond of.

He added: “He’s absolutely magnificent as Albin. He was born to play this role and he’s really quite wonderful, and all of the reviews are saying we make a fantastic combination.”

La Cage Aux Folles runs until Saturday. Tickets are priced from £17 and are available from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.