Greatest hits show is just Grand for Derren

Fans of master illusionist Derren Brown can catch his a new tour as he returns to the venue where he made his Blackpool debut.

Derren Brown: Underground will come to the Grand Theatre as part of a national tour, for three nights from Thursday, August 31.

The multi-award winning master of psychological illusion is back where he loves to be - on the road, performing live across the country.

Recent tours have taken in the Opera House, but fans can look forward to the more intimate setting of the Grand Theatre.

Hailed as ‘the nation’s favourite dark manipulator of magic and mind control’ will present Underground, a sort of greatest hits show, direct from a recent sell-out run in London.

The show ‘features a collection of some of the very best of his previous stage work brought together into a spell-binding experience of showmanship and magical genius.’

Derren said: “It’s not a brand new show, rather an opportunity to see me perform some of my own choice of favourite bits from the past 14 years of touring.

“Hopefully, it will be just as rewarding an experience for those who have seen me before as it will be for first-timers”.

Derren has toured every year since 2003 and been watched by an estimated audience of nearly two million people.

He has won prestigious Olivier Awards, for Something Wicked This Way Comes in 2006 and Svengali in 2012.

His last show, Miracle, his most daring to date, was universally acclaimed by critics and the world-wide audience alike.

The man responsible for a string of weird and wonderful TV specials, like predicting the National Lottery numbers (successfully) and Russian Roulette, will play the Grand on August 31 and September 1 and 2.

Born in London, Brown studied law and German at university, and was an aspiring magician for many years before his big break in 1999, when he was recommended to Channel 4. His show, Derren Brown: Mind Control, was an immediate success.

The performance is not suitable for under 12s. To book, visit www.derrenbrown .co.uk or call the Grand on 01253 290190.