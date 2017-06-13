Hall show meets its Expectations

REVIEW: Great Expectations, Lytham Hall

Chapterhouse Theatre Company set a high standard for Lytham Hall’s outdoor season with an assured performance of Great Expectations.

The cast of eight largely coped, aided by microphones, with at times very blustery conditions and were rewarded with warm applause from a receptive audience

Alex Bird as Pip sustains his role impressively, as he strives to find himself - from no one to gentleman and back.

Graham Hill, an amiable and loyal Joe Margery, is touching in trying to understand his relationship with Pip and Sadie Pepperrell is a fine foil as a cool Estella.

Emily-Rose Hurdiss, as Miss Havisham, here much more than a cobwebbed relic, commands attention in her every scene.

Matt Christmas, doubling as the desperate Magwitch and the jaunty Jaggers, is first class.

Laura Turner’s adaptation of Dickens’ novel perhaps lacks a little humour provided by missing minor characters.

Toby Stirling