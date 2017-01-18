Humourous yet poignant play visits Lowther Pavilion

The latest offering by BAFTA-winning playwright John Godber will visit the Lowther Pavilion as part of its UK tour.

The Empty Nesters’ Club will appear at the Lytham venue on Friday, March 3, following its premiere at Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Godber’s work is predominantly comedy drama based on real life situations. He has previously written international hits such as ‘Shafted!’, ‘Up ‘n’ Under’, ‘The Debt Collectors’ and, most recently, ‘This Might Hurt’.

A spokesman said: “The Empty Nesters’ Club offers a humorous yet poignant look at the pain of the ‘empty nest’ and what befalls parents after the children have outgrown the family home.

“Newly bereft mum Vicky Barret, whose daughter has recently left for university in London, prepares for the inaugural meeting of her new support group – the titular Empty Nesters’ Club – by reflecting on the upheaval of letting go of her not-so-little girl.”

Tickets are priced at £20.50. For more information or to book, call the box office on 01253 794221 or book online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.