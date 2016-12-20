Lancaster theatre announces schedule

Lancaster venue, The Dukes, has announced its schedule for the first half of 2017.

Following the conclusion of the Christmas show, Pinocchio, the season will start in earnest with a screen showing of The Tempest, on Wednesday, January 11.

Highlights of the new season include: ‘I Was a Wife’ - described as a “funny, powerful show for anyone who has loved, lost and who wants to love again”. It opens on Wednesday, February 15.

“Great drama of defiance”, ‘The Island’ opens on Thursday, April 27.

Williamson Park will this year play host to a massive production of ‘Treasure Island’, suitable for the whole family, running from Tuesday, July 4.

The theatre will play host to comedy from the likes of Jodie Long, Bridget Christie and Katy Brand, and there will be various art exhibitions in the gallery.

For the new season, the venue has also announced that it will be getting rid of online booking fees.

For tickets to all shows, and to see the whole schedule, visit www.dukes-lancaster.org. Alternatively you can call the box office on 01254 598500.