Maureen’s in the mood for ‘changing’

Blackpool’s own Maureen Nolan is starring in an upcoming musical comedy all about ‘the change’, at the Grand Theatre.

Nolan Sister Maureen described herself as “typecast” ahead of her upcoming role in ‘Menopause the Musical’, with tongue firmly in cheek.

It might not sound like a concept that would work, but it has embarked on sell out UK and Irish tours in 2008, 2010 and early last year.

The latest tour will come to Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday, March 24, after opening earlier this week at The Eden Court, Inverness.

Despite joking about being typecast, Maureen is very excited about the show.

She said: “The timing is great for this show.

“Women just seemed to be desperate for a great night out. Menopause The Musical entertains with 23 songs such as I Will Survive, but re-written with comedy lyrics.

“And it doesn’t make light of the menopause, rather it shows you can tackle the raging hot sweats with humour and honesty.

“I certainly don’t mind anyone knowing I have to have fans in my dressing room, even when it’s cold.

“But what’s really great about this show is that women come up to you and say ‘Thank you for making it okay to be over fifty.’”

She added, laughing; “And if men do come to the show, they will understand why their wife, on occasion, has tried to kill them.” Maureen is joined in the all-star cast by Cheryl Fergison (Eastenders), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty) and Ruth Berkeley (Penny Dreadful).

A spokesman said: “This hilarious celebration of women and ‘The Change’, is an all-singing, all-dancing comedy bringing together four women at a department store sale, who on first appearance have nothing in common.

“However, the sale of a black lace bra soon stimulates comical female heart-to-hearts on hot flushes, night sweats, memory loss, chocolate binges, not enough sex, too much sex and plastic surgery.

“Menopausal or just in need of a laugh out loud kind of night, this show is a must see for all women!”

Tickets are priced between £25 and £28.50.

To book, call the box office on 01253 290190 or visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk.

