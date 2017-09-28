Prepare to be tickled by Ken ... but don’t expect to have an early night

Blackpool is preparing to be tickled again by one of Britain’s favourite mirth masters.

Sir Ken Dodd will be taking the stage at The Grand once more on Sunday night, continuing his long love affair with the resort.

Last year he played every Sunday night at the famous theatre and this year he is repeating the feat with his Happiness Show.

The legendary funnyman has now been in the business for more than 60 years but still manages to pack out theatres throughout the UK nearly every night of the week.

Earlier this year the Liverpudlian funnyman was knighted by the Queen at the age of 89.

Blackpool has been one of the towns in which Ken has performed most regularly during his long and laughter-packed career.

ken’s shows aim to banish the blues about the winter months approaching and swap the chills of autumn for a night of laughter and classic jokes.

And don’t expect to be out in time for the last bus home. Ken’s long-running shows are the stuff of showbiz legend.

One old joke had it that he performed once for a 100 year old, although she was only 99 when he took to the stage.

His connection with Blackpool goes back to 1955 when he appeared in the resort just 12 months after turning professional. The following year he returned to the seaside where he had a part in ‘Let’s Have Fun’.

His performance at the Central Pier was part of a comedy revue with Jimmy James and company with Roy Castle also on the bill. Eventually, Ken gained top billing at Blackpool in 1958.

· For ticket details visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

He then guested on TV and radio shows and made many appearances on BBC TV’s long running programme, The Good Old Days. In the 1990s An Audience With Ken Dodd on ITV was a ratings winner and introduced the magnificently toothed comedian to a new generation of comedy fans.

Ken Dodd, Grand Theatre, Blackpool

Sunday, 7.30pm

Tickets: www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk