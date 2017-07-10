Resort stars unite for global LGBT fundraising special

A dazzling cast of Blackpool performers are coming together to raise money for charities supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The one-night-only Unite For Chechnya event will see a cast of 38 locals take to the stage at Viva Blackpool on Monday, July 31, alongside Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Danny Beard and club sensation Soraya Vivian.

Britains Got Talent semi finalist Danny Beard will appear at Unite For Chechnya

Money raised from the ticket-only event will be split between Rainbow Railroad, an international charity which supports LGBT people escape persecution and Horizon LGBT’s hardship fund which provides assistance to people in the local area living with or affected by HIV in times of crisis.

Anthony West, LGBT development lead at Horizon LGBT, said: “The LGBT community here in Blackpool stands in solidarity with those suffering horrendous atrocities at the hands of the authorities in Chechnya and everyone involved is keen to raise the profile of what is happening and much needed funds.

“We’re incredibly pleased by the way in which the local venues and performers have come together to give their time for free to make this a possibility.”

It was widely reported in the international press earlier in the year that gay and bisexual men were being abducted and abused in what were described as concentration camps being run by the authorities in Chechnya. To date is has been estimated by journalists and the Russian LGBT Network that around 100 people have been subjected to these atrocities.

The fundraising event is being supported by all the LGBT venues in the town including the Flying Handbag, Funny Girls, Ellie’s Lounge, Peek ‘a’ Booze, R Bar, Manbar, Flamingo, Klubland and Kaos, plus Viva Blackpool who are hosting the event.

The line-up includes a plethora of performances from fabulously famous drag queens including Funny Girls’ DJ Zoe, Kaos’s Bonnie La Blue, Miss Amber, Miss Rory and Cybil Du’Vaux from Peek ‘a’ Booze and Ellie Peters of Ellie’s Lounge taking to the stage throughout the night.

There are also a host of vocalists taking part as well as the in-house team from Viva, with an after party at the Flamingo club headed by DJ Bazz - aka Funny Girls’ Basil Newby, back in the booth for the first time in years.

There will be games, raffles and auctions on the night to boost the cash pot.

Tickets cost £6.50 from The Flying Handbag, Kaos, Cybil Du’Vaux’s Peek a Booze, R Bar, Viva Blackpool, John Anthoney’s Hair Salon and Horizon LGBT, or by calling 01253 311431 or visiting www.UniteForChechnya.Eventbrite.com.