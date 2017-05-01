Sooty sweeps into Blackpool for show

More than 65 years after making his stage debut - in Blackpool none-the-less - Sooty will be back in town this month.

The furry friendly bear will be live at the Grand Theatre on Sunday, May 28, with shows at 11am and 2.30pm..

A spokesman said: “Izzy wizzy let’s get busy!

“Sooty is back in a brand-new show with guaranteed giggles for the whole family.

“Direct from CITV, Sooty, Sweep and Soo head into town accompanied by TV’s Richard Cadell. Mr Slater has put Richard in charge of the show but nothing is going to plan.

“Sooty’s magic tricks turn very messy and Sweep’s escapology act has him all tied up. Maybe Soo and her tap dancing will save the day?

“Expect magic, music and mayhem with buckets full of audience participation. A treat for Sooty fans old and new - plus a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.”

Richard Cadell added: “Sooty can’t wait to be back on tour. Sooty and I will also be joined in action by his companions Sweep and Soo as the gang try to stage a talent show.”

Tickets cost £14.50 from 01253 290190.