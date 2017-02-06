Spooky strolls delve into town’s haunted heritage

Halloween may be a while off but if you’re looking for something spooky to do over the February half-term, you’ll be delighted to know that Supernatural Events will be resurrecting their Blackpool Ghost Walks.

Blackpool Ghost Walks will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday February 10, 11 and 12, As well as Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19.

The spooky strolls begin at the front of North Pier, and wind their way around streets in the town centre stopping at some of Blackpool’s most important buildings and attractions with those in attendance learning of the town’s haunted heritage.

Stephen Mercer, author of Haunted Blackpool with take the role of the Victorian Ghost Hunter on the tours.

He said: “Stephen said, “I have presented Blackpool Ghost Walks since 2010 and I am so pleased that both residents and visitors to the town enjoy them.

“I am regularly asked to host more, so this year will see an increase in the number spooky strolls around the town. There will be some new stops en route this year, with new stories as well. I can’t wait to get started!”

Tickets are just £6, £3.50 for under 16s or £16 for a family of four, including a minimum of one ‘under 16’.

To book, visit www.BlackpoolGhostWalks.co.uk or go to the VisitBlackpool Tourist Information Centre.