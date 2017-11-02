Things to do this week (November 3 to 9)

There's some great events happening around the region:

PAID: Craft and Chat, Chorley, Saturday, November 4

Learn new skills, meet new friends and create craftwork or presents that will bring joy for years to come. This series of six crafting sessions up to Christmas are designed to allow you to make your own festive gifts or decorations. Bring the joy back into the Christmas run up and join us crafting and chatting to Christmas. Starts with dreamcatchers. All materials are included in the price. Sessions are £20 payable in advance, and booking is essential. To book contact Andrea and Gerry via messenger on facebook www.facebook.com/andreaandgerry/

PAID: Blasted, Lancaster, Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4

A special event at the City Museum will help Light Up Lancaster to blast off. Friday and Saturday will see the finale of Blasted, an artistic project marking the centenary of the White Lund munitions factory explosion. The free Blasted finale, which can be enjoyed from 5pm until 10pm on Friday and 5pm until 7.30pm on Saturday, has been produced by Lancaster Arts with artists Adam York Gregory and Gillian Jane Lees who combine science and visual art with performance and movement.

PAID: Blackburn Comic Con 2017, Blackburn, Saturday, November 4

Blackburn Comic Con will return to King George’s Hall, running from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Expect stalls, movie props, stars from TV and films, comic artists and writers and much more. Why not dress up as your favourite characters? Tickets are £100 for an adult golden tickets (This includes early bird entrance, VIP green room with lunch, a meal with the guests the night before, free single photo shoot with guest of choice and goody bag). Standard tickets are £6 for adults and £4 children.

PAID: Love Trail Running Half Marathon - Beacon Fell, Goosnargh, Saturday, November 4

If you are an experienced trail runner and enjoy venturing to new places, meeting new people, being stimulated, viewing interesting architecture and appreciating great wildlife - then you’re guaranteed to enjoy this challenging guided half marathon trail run, where the emphasis is on taking in where and who you’re running with. Tickets are £20 - book before November 3. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/love-trail-running-10552228132

PAID: Pinocchio, Blackpool, Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4

Be charmed by Jasmin Vardimon’s joyous and wildly imaginative take on the classic Collodi fairytale, being shown at Blackpool Grand Theatre. With humour, engaging drama and theatrical innovation, Pinocchio takes you on a magical journey as he discovers what it is to be human. With trademark choreographic style, Vardimon’s breath-taking dancers bring to life the enchanting world of the famous marionette in this visual delight for all the family. Tickets from £8.50.

FREE: Board Game Day, Preston, Sunday, November 5

Preston Gamer’s Guild are holding their Second all day event at Royal British Legion Middleforth, Penwortham. Doors open at 10am and the day is expected to run until 10pm. Everyone is welcome. There is space for approximately 60 gamers! Take your own games or just go along and play theirs. Members of Preston Gamer’s Guild are footing the bill for the venue, so that everyone can enjoy board gaming for free. There will also be a bring and buy section for you to freshen up your collection.

FREE: Lantern/Light Craft Workshop, Fleetwood, Saturday, November 4

Join local artist, Linda Copeland, for a lantern/light craft workshop to fit in with bonfire night on the Sunday. Create lanterns which can be made using a traditional Chinese technique from willow and tissue paper, building a structure in cane which is then covered in coloured tissue paper. For younger participants a simple paper lantern can be made by cutting and sticking colours paper. Sessions from 10.30am until 12:30pm and 2pm until 4pm. Admission is free. The workshop is being held at Fleetwood Market in Adelaide Street.

FREE: Autumn Art Fair, Samlesbury, Sunday, November 5

Samlesbury Hall is the venue for this Autumn Art Fair. There will be over 30 stalls of hand-picked, hand-made art, craft and design. It may be only November, but there will be plenty to solve your Christmas shopping quandaries. You can find unique, hand-made gifts for all the family. It’s open from 11am until 4pm. Plenty of parking is available and refreshments will be available all day. Visit http://hopefulandglorious.co.uk/events/autumn-at-samlesbury/ for more information.

FREE: Monthly Guided Reserve Walk, Preston, Sunday, November 5

Join one of the Guided Walk Leaders for this monthly tour of the Brockholes Nature Reserve. Go along and see how Brockholes got there, what wildlife they have and their conservation aims. The start time of 11am is ideal for enjoying a well earned spot of lunch in the lakeside restaurant afterwards too. Arrive early for a prompt start. Make sure you wear suitable footwear and clothing to cover all weather eventualieties. For more information visit http://www.brockholes.org/ or call 01772 872000.

FREE: Trench Brothers, Clitheroe, from Sunday, November 5 until Sunday, January 7

This free interactive exhibition is a creative response to the untold stories of ethnic minority soldiers in the First World War. Focussing on eight individuals, the exhibition introduces the context of soldiers from the Indian Army, British West Indies and black British soldiers. It includes photographic documentation; children’s artwork created in response to the soldiers’ lives; and interactive elements. Exhibition is open daily from 12pm until 4pm at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

PAID: Houghton Weavers, Preston, Saturday, November 4

Britain’s leading comedy/folk group The Houghton Weavers visit Preston Playhouse on Saturday. Learning their craft in the folk clubs of their native North West, the group have never wavered from their original motto of “Keep Folk Smiling”. They entertain their audiences with humorous jokes and antidotes and sing “popular” folk songs – from raucous traditional songs to sing-a-long favourites interspersed with some beautiful ballads – all performed in their own inimitable style. The music starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £12, available from the box office on 07790 081536.

FREE: Once in a Blue Moon, Preston, Tuesday, November 7

Professor Kurtz of UCLan (and Vice-President of the Royal Astronomical Society) will deliver an informative and entertaining lecture, entitled Once in a Blue Moon. It is being held in the Harrington Lecture Theatre in the Harrington Building of The University of Central Lancashire on Tuesday, November 7 at 6.45pm. Admission is free.

PAID: Padiham Model Railway Event, Padiham, Saturday, November 4

Padiham’s 17th Annual Model Railway Event presents an enjoyable eclectic mix of Gauge 1 live steam running, 16mm scale narrow gauge, “O” gauge, “OO/HO” and “N” gauge layouts, trade stands, children’s Playmobile area and loads more for both families and model enthusiasts. It’s all happening at the Unitarian Chapel Hall, Knight Hill (next to Memorial Park) in Padiham, near Burnley, on Saturday. The event runs from 10am until 4pm. Admission is £3.50 for adults and £1.50 for children. For more information telephone 01282 776115.

FREE: Funky Bugs, Padiham, Sunday, November 5

Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth’s Tree of Life bed hangings are decorated with all kinds of creepy crawlies. Head to Gawthorpe Hall to join in with this activity to create your own funky bug to take home. Suitable for ages four upwards, this is a free drop-in activity (donations welcome to Gawthorpe Textiles Collection). It’s at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham on Sunday, between 1pm and 3pm. For more information call 01282 771004.

FREE: Vinyl Revival, Clitheroe, Thursday, November 9

Calling all music and vinyl enthusiasts! This is a new, free entry event, where music lovers and vinyl heads can come together to listen to and appreciate the very best albums from the past 40 years. Running every month at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe, you can catch this one next Thursday, when Radiohead’s OK Computer will be on the turntable.