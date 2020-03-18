A Chorley specialist engineering firm has rallied to the Government call for more ventilators as the coronavirus crisis deepens

A Chorley firm has responded to the Government's SOS call for more life-saving NHS ventilators.

Engineering specialist NIS Ltd revealed it had registered its willingness to assist the Government with the challenge of meeting the increasing demand for medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

NIS Ltd in Chorley

With a skilled workforce of around 150 people, NIS are renowned for working in highly regulated, high quality sectors such as the nuclear and defence industries, regularly providing bespoke equipment and systems for laboratories and other harsh environments.

Speaking about their capabilities Managing Director Gill Marsden said “We have a long track record of designing and manufacturing a broad range of equipment for clients across the globe.

"For example we’ve previously made tracheotomy tubes, ocular science and laboratory equipment for the medical sector, as well as complex containment systems, and I believe the skills we use daily to support our nuclear and defence clients are easily transferrable to assist with the current requirements.

"I’d be delighted to think we could do something to help at this difficult time.”

NIS Ltd was established in 1983.

The company, based at Ackhurst Road, says it has 'developed its facilities over time to accommodate the market's continuously changing requirements'.

The Government call came amid growing concern about a shortage of ventilators as coronavirus infections increase.

It said: "Preparing for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak is a national priority and we're calling on the manufacturing industry and all those with relevant expertise who might be able to help to come together to help the country tackle this national crisis.

"We need to step up production of vital equipment such as ventilators so that we can all help the most vulnerable, and we need businesses to come to us and help in this national effort."