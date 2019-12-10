Amazon in Leyland organises fun for its staff to celebrate Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Pac-Man, games and Santa hats were some of the fun things taking place at Amazon in Leyland as the delivery station organised a series of celebratory events to mark the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

David Ward, Amazon’s Leyland Delivery Station Manager, said: “Black Friday and Cyber Monday are exciting events for our customers and every year we bring that excitement into our station for our team. It’s all part of a two-month long series of activities, fun events and special surprises we put on this important time of year for our people and our customers.”