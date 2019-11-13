Bamber Bridge-based car business sparkles at charity car wash for Lostock Hall Guide Dogs

A Bamber Bridge-based car company was awash with charitable spirit during Guide Dog month.

Staff at Enterprise Rent-a-car in Station Road hosted a successful charity car wash in October in aid of Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge Guide Dog Group.

The kind-hearted workers raised a fantastic £240 on the day, before presenting the charity branch with a further cheque of £400 earlier this month.

Linda Ward, chairperson of the area's Guide Dogs group, said: "From the very first phone call through to the presentation of the fund-raisng cheque we were welcomed by Abigail and all the staff and formed a formidable team culminating in a very successful and fun day."