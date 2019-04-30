Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre closed and swimming lessons cancelled due to power cut

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre has been closed due to a power cut in the local area.

South Ribble Council, which runs the centre in Brindle Road, made the announced via social media at around 4.30pm.

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre

A spokesman for the council said: "We must inform residents that Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre is temporarily CLOSED for the next few hours due to a power cut.

"On behalf of our leisure contractor, Serco, we would like to apologise for any disruption to your use of the facilities."

At 3.09pm Electricity North West has reported that 21 customers are without electricity in the Bamber Bridge area.

An estimated restoration time of 9.44pm has been issued.

The council spokesman added: "We offer our assurances that Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre will reopen tomorrow as normal.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we fix this problem and restore power to the centre."

Swimming lessons have been cancelled as part of the power outage.