Bamber Bridge micropub scoops top cask ale award

Cheers to this Bamber Bridge micropub for winning a top award.

The owners of Beer Box in Station Road, which has only been open for just over a year, have scooped a CAMRA Branch Pub of the Season accolade.

Mark Murphy, Victoria Norris and Mark Bentham at the Beer Box, Bamber Bridge.

Pals Mark Murphy, Mark Bentham and Darren Rooney were recognised for the range and quality of beer they serve and for creating a welcoming pub environment.

Mr Murphy, of Walton-le-Dale, said: "It's brilliant to win and I'm really pleased in particular for Mark [Bentham] because of the effort he puts into choosing beers.

"He is the licensee and runs the venue day to day. Mark's passionate about what he serves. If anything isn't right, he takes it seriously, so it's good for him to to be acknowledged."

CAMRA is a consumer organisation that was set up to campaign for cask ales as pubs began to decline and move towards lagers.

Victoria Norris serving some of the cask ales from independent breweries, which are on offer at the Beer Box.

"The main thing for us is what our customers say and think but it's nice to have recognition from an independent body. They're serious beer drinkers and know what they're talking about so it's great," said Mr Murphy.

"Micropubs offer a range of beers and can support local breweries as they're not tied to any."

A Guinness World Record holder even named Beer Box in his top 50 last year after visiting more than 50,000 watering holes.

Bruce Masters holds the record for visiting the most bars in Britain and has supped a pint at 51,712 pubs.

"It was a really nice surprise for us as we didn't even know he'd been to our pub. When I found out about it, I nearly fell off my chair," said business consultant Mark.

Beer Box has also carved an identity as a live music venue, hosting gigs every Sunday afternoon.

The 40-year-old ale enthusiast added: "The people of Bamber Bridge love their beer and live music. I used to be a drummer in a band and there used to be a really good music scene in Preston. But lots of big pubs have shut down and independent venues like ours are helping to bring the music scene back.

"It's great to see so much talent. Some of our musicians are professionals but many have a day job and it feels good to give them both a platform and an outlet, especially to younger musicians."

X Factor TV star Charlotte Lily was among the line-up to grace the Beer Box stage when she played there last year to raise money for charity.

The Preston songwriter showed Bamber Bridge music fans exactly what impressed X Factor judges Robbie Williams and One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson.