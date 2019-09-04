Bamber Bridge store split ruled out

Plans to split a huge B&Q store in half to create a new supermarket appear to have been abandoned.

Six years after exchanging contracts with Morrisons to share the building at Bamber Bridge it looks like the project has been shelved.

B&Q, part of the Kingfisher Group, says it no longer has any plans to turn over half its superstore space to Morrisons.

The company revealed that a contract between the two companies, agreed in 2013, ended after three years without the store-share being completed.

And despite an application being agreed by South Ribble Council last month that the store could now sell food as well as DIY, a spokesman said: "We no longer have plans to split the store."

B&Q also confirmed it is "committed to Bamber Bridge."

The sharing scheme was worked out between the two retail giants in 2013 and contracts were exchanged. But legal issues over what sort of goods could be sold there under the store's original planning consent held things up.

It was only finally resolved this year, with Morrisons no longer part of the project.

The grocery chain had plans to offer around 300 jobs if the scheme had gone ahead.

At the time it was one of a number of store-shares announced between B&Q and Morrisons - others were identified for Wigan, Ipswich, Durham, Dover, Sunderland and Livingstone.