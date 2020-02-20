Buckshaw Village hairdresser hosting free women's well-being and pampering event

A Buckshaw Village hairdresser is hosting a free well-being event for women in Chorley, Preston and South Ribble.

Mum-of-three Gemma Brown will offer relaxing treats on Sunday from 2-30pm to 5-30pm at Nelipots Bar in Chorley.

Gemma working her braiding skill magic on client Kelsey Gill.

The 36-year-old, who owns home-based salon Gemma Brown’s Hair Up Do’s, hopes it will help women feel relaxed, while also offering a safe space to talk about their problems.

She said: "There is a lot of talk about mental health, especially after the death of Caroline Flack. Now's the time to really start tackling mental health and loneliness.

"I just think it's really important for women to take care of themselves and have some time away from home. Some people who come to see me are like a whirlwind and I think, 'I want their energy.' But then you discover it's just a front."

Gemma will braid hair while Caitlin Rogers, a professional nail technician from Bamber Bridge, will paint nails. Tea, coffee, milkshakes and brownies donated by Leyland Bakery will also be served.

Gemma at work during a festival shoot. Credit: Paige Hargreaves.

Gemma added: "At times, I feel low but braiding hair is my therapy. It takes my mind off things and gives me a sense of achievement. It also takes me away from my hectic home life.

"Sometimes, you can get stuck in a rut and don't make time for yourself, and if you do, you feel guilty about it. So it's nice to get women together and give them a different environment, even if it's just for a few hours. I hope the event helps women to make new friends, have a laugh and feel uplifted."

For more information, search for Gemma Brown’s Hair Up Do’s, on Facebook or Instagram.