Buckshaw Village Indian takeaway and bar Shanti Lounge has shut down after six years

A popular Indian takeaway and bar near Chorley has shut down.

Shanti Lounge in Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, has announced it has closed its doors for good.

In a message on social media last Friday, a takeaway spokesman said: "Due to unfortunate circumstances Shanti Lounge is now closed.

"As a team we wish to thank you greatly for all of your support over the past six years.

"During this time we have made friends for life and hope that you have enjoyed our food and hospitality as much as we have serving and entertaining you.

"Best wishes and thanks again, from the all the team at Shanti Lounge."

The post received dozens of positive comments commending its food and service over the years.

David Smith wrote: "Sorry to hear this. Love my Madras. Good luck to the members of staff for the future."

Tracy Preedy added: "We started to come in while we rented on Buckshaw and since moving to New Longton we have continued to come as you food is the best.

"We’ve enjoyed your company while we waited for food, loved hearing about your family and travels and even Marc serving behind the bar when you’ve been busy.

"We will miss you, good luck."

Jamie Banks said: "Gutted to hear this. Always great food and a warm welcome. Best of luck to the guys that worked there and thanks for six good years."

Responding to the positivity, a takeaway spokesman added: Many thanks for all of your kind words, messages and well wishes.

"It is touching to know how appreciated and enjoyed Shanti Lounge was by all our customers and friends."