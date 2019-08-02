Burger chain McDonald's 'worth £13m a year to Preston area'

Fast food chain McDonald’s and its suppliers have made a combined contribution of £13.3 million annually to the Preston area, according to a new report.

Despite numerous high-street businesses in decline across the UK, McDonald’s continues to invest in and grow both its High Street and Drive-Thru operations, many of which are located in town centre locations.

Without including its supply chain, in 2017 alone, McDonald’s directly generated more than £11m in the city, employing 770 people, according to the report.

"Serving the UK: McDonald’s at 45", was researched by Development Economics to understand the value McDonald’s has made to the UK economy, local communities, its employees, customers and suppliers since it first started operating in the UK.

The new report builds on the economic data McDonald’s published five years ago to mark its 40th anniversary in the UK.

The report looks at McDonald’s significant contribution to UK’s cities, through jobs created in restaurants and the wider economic impact through its supply chain. The study details the many changes the business has undergone to meet customer needs and the key challenges it faces as it heads towards its 50th year in 2024.

Local franchisee, Nigel Dunnington runs and operates seven restaurants in Preston and Leyland.

He said: “Creating and sustaining jobs across Preston is of huge importance to me, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something my team and I are very proud of.

“We employ people based on their qualities not their qualifications but, as the worlds of business and education move closer, there’s no longer a need to decide between learning and earning.

“I believe in investing in my staff and helping to provide them not only with an interesting and enjoyable place to work, but also to give them qualifications that they can draw upon throughout their life.

“There’s also no such thing as a typical 9-5 at my restaurants. We know that people take a job with McDonald's for all sorts of reasons, from wanting to earn some extra cash while studying at colleges, to needing a flexible job that fits around childcare.

"That's why it's so important to us that we offer our employees flexible working options.”

Franchisees go above and beyond to give back to and champion their local communities.

Nigel participates in the company wide Keep Up The Clean Up anti-litter campaign, regularly organising litter picks in Preston. He also supports the Ronald McDonald House Charity with fundraising events where money raised provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.

Nigel also sponsors local grassroots football clubs including Penwortham Town under 7’s, Lostock Hall Girls Under 13’s, Ribbleton Whites under 11’s and Astley and Buckshaw Juniors under 10’s.