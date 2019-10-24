Chaos at Asda as card payment machines fail

Some Asda stores in Lancashire were engulfed in chaos this afternoon after the card machine payment system stopped working.

One shopper said it was "mayhem" at the Asda Fulwood superstore off Eastway.

The scene at Asda in Fulwood this afternoon

Shoppers resorted to heading outside for the cash machines .

Massive queues were building up as shoppers realised they would have to pay in cash for their goods.

The issue is also understood to have affected other Lancashire stores.

The Clayton Green store near Chorley was among those affected.

All stores are now up and running again normally.

An Asda spokesman said: "Due to a technical error, the card machines were not working for around 20-25 minutes in some of our stores on Thursday afternoon.

"This error has now been fixed and the tills are operating as normal, but we would like to thank our customers for their patience as we resolved the issue and would like to apologies for any inconvenience caused.”