Charnock Farm Pet Centre closure reaction: "Absolutely gutting, my children loved this place!"

Animals lovers and families across South Ribble have expressed shock and sadness at the imminent closure of a popular Leyland pet shop.

Charnock Farm Pet Centre in Wigan Road confirmed that it will cease trading next week on Saturday, February 29.

Manager Harrison Whiteside said the shop had been forced to close after its Charnock Farm landlord said it would not be renewing the lease.

Since opening in 2017, the pet shop had been a popular place for families to visit, with children marvelling at its resident chatterbox parrots Jasper and Charlie.

Here is what some of the pet shop's loyal customers had to say

"This is shocking, we used to take a young lady with learning disabilities, it was in her routine to go weekly," said Danii Burton.

"It's such a shame, I know this will affect her loads."

"Sorry to hear this," said Rachel Roberts.

"We love coming to visit the parrots and all the other animals. So sad."

A number of people praised the friendly staff and the shop's welcoming atmosphere.

"I’m gutted as the staff are always so lovely and let me stroke and cuddle the rabbits", said Elise Bartley.

"That's so sad", said Maxine Molin.

"Lovely place and the pet hotel they run I used quite a few times. What's going to happen to Jasper and Charlie the parrots??"

Andy Evans said: "My granddaughter will be upset, she loved going there to see the parrots and buying feed for the fish and ducks."

"This is really sad news, my daughter loves coming to see all the animals," said Martin Bashforth.

"She will be gutted when I tell her. I really hope they manage to find another premises and open elsewhere."

"It's a fantastic shop and has always been great looking after our house rabbit while we go away", said Helen Helm.

"Gutted, it was a lovely clean pet holiday home. Hope they find a new place."

Diane Hancox said: "Unfortunately people come through the doors but look at the animals and don't spend money."

"It is the same with all the lovely gift shops that quickly bite the dust, it's a shame but I don't think it will change."