Charnock Farm Pet Centre in Leyland confirms shock closure

A popular Leyland pet shop will close its doors for the final time at the end of February.

Charnock Farm Pet Centre in Wigan Road said it will cease trading in less than two weeks' time on Saturday, February 29.

Charnock Farm Pet Centre said it had no option but to close after its lease was not renewed

Manager Harrison Whiteside said the shop, which opened in 2017, had been forced to close after its Charnock Farm landlord said it would not be renewing the lease.

In a statement, Mr Whiteside said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you all that on Saturday, February 29, Charnock Farm Pet and Gift Centre will close its doors for the final time.

"This is due to the landlord not renewing our lease.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.

"Running a small business hasn’t been easy and unfortunately we have become another local shop to disappear.

"We would like to say a special thank you to all of you who have trusted us to look after your pets.

"We have loved every minute and will miss them so much. We are all devastated and so upset.

"Thank you from the bottom of my hearts."

The shop's resident exotic birds, Jasper - an African grey parrot, and Charlie - an Amazon parrot, will be put up for sale.

"They are going up for sale and hopefully we can find them a loving home," said Mr Whiteside.

"Wherever they go, we will be making sure they they are looked after and cared for to the highest degree."

The shop said it also needs to sell a number of rabbits and pet lovers are encouraged to visit the shop to make enquiries.

"We are planning and working out what we feel is best for our animals so they can have the best quality of life.

"We want to make sure that they go to an amazing home with owners that will love them and take care of them."

Charnock Farm has been approached for comment.