Cheryle's mobile massage business that aims to keep stress at bay

Businesswoman Cheryle Britton knows all about the stresses and strains of a busy working life.

That is why she has set out on the road to provide a unique service giving a few minutes of relaxation to workers through massage and meditation.

YOLO Wellbeing has been developed by Hoghton-based Cheryle to offer workplace wellbeing that improves the physical and mental health of employees.

She got the idea while on a holiday in Sri Lanka and was inspired by the stress relieving benefits of ayurvedic massage.

Promoted as 15 minutes of pure relaxation, she says employees feel rewarded by their YOLO Wellbeing experience, and by their employer ends up with happier members of staff.

YOLO Wellbeing’s unique selling point is that it is delivered in a customised, mobile unit, which is brought to the workplace.

Once onsite the van is completely self sufficient, running on batteries fuelled by solar energy.

Cheryle said: “Stress is one of the main contributors to mental ill health and workplace absence.

“YOLO Wellbeing has been designed to improve both the mental and physical health of your employees, whilst providing an experience that will significantly boost morale in your workplace.”