Chorley and Leyland opticians step in to hand deliver prescriptions

Optician staff in Chorley and Leyland have focused their sights on helping to hand-deliver prescriptions to those in need in support of those in isolation.

The Specsaver stores are only open for emergencies.

Paul Slater, store director at Chorley and Leyland, explained “Although the outbreak has closed our stores for all but emergencies, the Specsavers team across the region have been steadfast in ensuring our commitment to helping the community continues.

“Specsavers’ teams are classed as key workers as we provide urgent and essential eye care to those who need it.

“This includes supporting other key workers who couldn’t function without our help and people who would come to harm without our expertise, especially where the usual hospital services and NHS facilities are being prioritised for the fight against COVID-19.

“Directors across the region have been hand delivering prescriptions to those in need in recent weeks, and at Chorley and Leyland, we’ve already delivered over two-dozen prescriptions across the area since the start of the isolation period.”

Both stores in Chorley and Leyland will be open for emergencies from 10am-4pm, Monday to Saturday, with a skeleton staff in place adhering to social distancing.

The support has been widened to include triage appointments carried out by phone or over video calls, where possible, and only one customer is permitted in the store at any given time.

Customers can phone the store for advice and assessments on the level of care that they might need, the only exception being key workers who are able to walk in and seek immediate advice.

Glasses and contact lenses can also be purchased online for customers with a current prescription.

For more information, visit www.specsavers.co.uk