Council set to block demolition of Preston pub

Developers are facing a battle to demolish a village pub, even though it is now a charred ruin after a fierce blaze in July.

Council chiefs look set to refuse permission next week for the Boar’s Head in Barton to be knocked down, despite the building being in a “structurally dangerous condition.”

A local campaign, backed by former MP Ben Wallace, has been running for more than three years to save the 200-year-old property.

But owners Barton NWL Properties, who last year withdrew an application to demolish the pub, have put in a second request to flatten the site. It is believed they want to build houses.

The controversial case will go before Preston’s planning committee on Thursday. Officers are recommending refusal because no precise details about the future redevelopment have been revealed.

The Boar’s Head, which stands on the main Garstang Road, closed its doors in 2016 because of a fall in trade. Locals immediately launched their campaign to save the building as a “community asset.”

More than 600 rallied round and managed to have the building designated as an Asset of Community Value.

There were even plans to buy it as a residents’ co-operative and use it as a village hub.

But the developers have now formally announced they want to pull the it down, especially after the fire which left the building a blackened shell.

A statement by Preston’s director of development, says: “The proposed demolition would result in the total loss of the (heritage) asset without adequate justification and without any future plans for the redevelopment of the site.”