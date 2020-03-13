Eco-friendly clothing: this is why modest fashion is booming

UCLan fashion graduates are celebrating the rise of modest fashion by hosting a catwalk show.

It will take place on Saturday, March 28, at 7pm at Life Church in Sycamore Avenue, Burnley.

Amanda Odlin-Bates, fashion lecturer at UCLan, says modest fashion is environmentally sustainable as it slows down production by offering high-quality, bespoke garments.

This growing niche allows people to dress modestly using oversized silhouettes and luxurious fabrics. It is believed to be environmentally sustainable as it slows production down by offering high-quality, bespoke garments that are made to order or designed as short runs.

Amanda Odlin, a senior fashion lecturer at UCLan, said: "Slow fashion is really important. In the olden days, you would save up for something, look after it and repair it. We have to go back to those old-fashioned values."

While many well-known high street brands are closing, modest fashion is booming and several of its bloggers and influencers have found fame.

One of these is UCLan graduate Sana Zinga, who has just won Young Entrepreneur of the Year and has more than 28,000 followers. Fellow designer Saleha Bagas can boast more than 36,000 while Rizwana Matador, owner of brand Cover Me, has a following of more than 15,000 fans.

Christopher Molloy, a senior fashion lecturer, said: "Consumers push everything and they have more power year on year.

"Older generations have brands they like, which are starting to become more ethical, but the way to target younger people is through social media. Influential Instagrammers are saying they are not buying as much and are instead swapping and reusing."

Advance tickets are available for £5 from www.onlineshop.uclan.ac.uk