Facial care is secret of Grimsargh skincare expert Debbie Watson’s award winning success

A luxury skincare consultant from Grimsargh has won a top accolade.

Debbie Watson has been named UK Salon Therapist of the Year 2019 by Matis Paris, the renowned French skincare brand.

Debbie, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the beauty industry, is the owner of Simply Skincare UK Facial Clinic, at Sunny Bank on Preston Road, Grimsargh.

She was presented with the honour at an award ceremony at Matis U.K.’s recent annual conference.

The event celebrates the success and achievements of Matis therapists, retailers and spa/salon owners.

Debbie, who trained in Manchester, London and Paris, said: “I am delighted to receive this recognition of my dedication and continually expanding expertise.

“I was really pleased - it’s a real honour.”

She continued: “It is a pleasure to work with Matis products and be part of the great Matis family.”

Debbie said she offers a “luxuriant,private and highly specialist treatment experience” for her clients, performing all signature Matis facials at her purpose built treatment room at her home.

She said: “I’ve been in Grimsargh for nine years and before that I was in Whittingham and before that I had a large beauty salon in Eccleston, near Chorley for 17 years.”

Debbie said: “As I got older I wanted a less stressful time business wise. I have such a passion for skin care.”

The beauty therapist decided to specialise as a facialist in skin care.

Matis Paris’ International Director, Laurence Bonard, who attended the awards event,said: “We are delighted to see Matis therapists with such a wealth of experience and expertise choosing Matis skincare to perform their treatments. We hope that Debbie’s business success will continue whilst offering all our new state-of-the-art treatments and products.”

Matis was founded in 1936 in Paris by pharmacist Dr Eugene Mavromati. The company’s products are used in more than 70 countries.

* Simply Skincare UK is located at 265 Sunny Bank, Preston Road, Grimsargh. Debbie’s treatments cost from £45.