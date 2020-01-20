Former Preston bouncer set to open Lostock Hall's only micropub this weekend

Cheers to Lostock Hall's only micropub as it opens its doors to the public for the first time on Friday.

Ray McLaughlin, of Preston, will welcome people to Lostock Ale in Hope Terrace in the retail premises previously used as greeting card shop Jane Miller Ltd. A public launch will take place from 2pm to 12-30am.

Ray, a 53-year-old former bouncer, said he hopes his traditional micropub will give people the chance to experience something different in the town.

He added: "Lostock Hall has quite an established drinking area as it has four pubs and three clubs but I'm rather hoping for something a bit different.

"It's a community pub so the aim is to help bring people together. The fact that it's a drinking establishment is by and by. It'll have a good atmosphere where people can feel relaxed and enjoy themselves."

It will offer a traditional drinking setting where the focus is on unwinding and chatting with loved ones and will serve a full range of locally sourced drinks, including cask ales, lager, whiskeys, vodka, gin, wine and soft drinks. The vodka and gin are from Brindle Distillery while the range of up to six changing cask ales will include beers from Crankshaft, Beer Brothers, Wily Fox, Moorhouses and Parker's Brewery.